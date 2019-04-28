https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-11-Giants-5-13802449.php
Yankees 11, Giants 5
|New York
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|T.Estrd 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Solarte lf-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Lngoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin pr-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|German p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Parra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrig p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hrvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|10
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|New York
|222
|002
|003—11
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|001—
|5
E_B.Crawford (2), Kratz (3), Voit (3). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_G.Sanchez (8), Torres (5), Pillar (5). SB_T.Estrada (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|German W,5-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Harvey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez L,3-3
|3
|7
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Vincent
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
D.Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).
