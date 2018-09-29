New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 1 1 1 Betts cf-rf 3 2 1 0
Judge rf 4 3 2 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 5 1 2 3 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 5 0 2 1 Lin cf 0 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Vazqz ph 0 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 5 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 0 1
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 0 Pearce 1b 5 1 2 5
G.Sanch c 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 5 1 1 2 E.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Swihart c 3 0 0 0
S.Trvis ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 41 11 13 10 Totals 34 6 6 6
New York 002 600 210—11
Boston 000 004 011— 6

E_Bogaerts (10), Gregorius (6). LOB_New York 7, Boston 8. 2B_Andujar (44), G.Sanchez (17), G.Torres (16), Benintendi (41). HR_Judge (27), A.Hicks (27), Voit (14), G.Sanchez (18), Pearce (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,17-6 6 4 4 4 2 7
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 2 1 1 2 1
Britton 1 0 1 0 3 0
Boston
Johnson L,4-5 3 3 2 2 2 2
Cuevas 1-3 6 6 6 1 0
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz 2 1-3 2 2 1 1 4
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poyner 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_36,779 (37,731).