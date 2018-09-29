https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-11-Red-Sox-6-13267673.php
Yankees 11, Red Sox 6
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Betts cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Lin cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Vazqz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pearce 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|G.Sanch c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|E.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|13
|10
|Totals
|34
|6
|6
|6
|New York
|002
|600
|210—11
|Boston
|000
|004
|011—
|6
E_Bogaerts (10), Gregorius (6). LOB_New York 7, Boston 8. 2B_Andujar (44), G.Sanchez (17), G.Torres (16), Benintendi (41). HR_Judge (27), A.Hicks (27), Voit (14), G.Sanchez (18), Pearce (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ W,17-6
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Britton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Boston
|Johnson L,4-5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cuevas
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Hembree
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poyner
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:27. A_36,779 (37,731).
View Comments