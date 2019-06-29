Yankees 17, Red Sox 13

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 3b-1b 6 2 4 5 Betts rf 4 2 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Tuchman rf 1 0 0 0 M.Hrnan 2b 2 1 1 1 G.Sanch c 4 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Romine c 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez ss 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 2 4 1 Mrtinez dh 5 1 3 1 Urshela pr-3b 2 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 3 2 3 Travis lf 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 6 1 1 1 C.Vazqz c-3b 4 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 5 2 2 2 Holt 2b 3 1 1 1 Torres 2b 3 2 2 0 Leon c 2 1 2 0 Gardner lf 4 2 1 3 Chavis 1b 4 2 2 6 Brdly J cf 5 2 4 1 Totals 45 17 19 17 Totals 43 13 18 12

New York 602 630 000—17 Boston 600 001 600—13

DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 7, Boston 10. 2B_LeMahieu (17), Voit 3 (14), Urshela (14), Gregorius (2), Encarnacion (9), Devers 2 (25), Martinez (17). HR_Judge (7), A.Hicks (6), Gardner (12), Chavis 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (9). SF_C.Vazquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 Green W,2-2 2 4 0 0 0 1 Hale H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cortes Jr. H,1 3 5 5 5 0 3 Kahnle 0 1 2 2 2 0 Ottavino H,20 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Britton H,17 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 A.Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Boston Porcello 1-3 5 6 6 1 0 Brewer 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 S.Wright L,0-1 2 5 2 2 1 2 Shawaryn 1 1-3 6 8 8 2 3 J.Taylor 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 Velazquez 2 0 0 0 0 3 Walden 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Shawaryn, J.Taylor, Kahnle 2.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:42. A_59,659 (66,000).