https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-4-Blue-Jays-0-14092700.php
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|LMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|000
|040
|00x—4
E_D.Jansen (4). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_A.Hicks (9), G.Sanchez (8), Encarnacion (10), Torres (15), Gardner (12). 3B_Gardner (5). CS_A.Hicks (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez L,3-13
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shafer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|German W,11-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (G.Sanchez). WP_German.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_47,162 (47,309).
