Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Toronto
|000
|002
|001—3
|New York
|210
|000
|01x—4
E_G.Sanchez (10). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Biggio (4), D.Jansen (7). 3B_LeMahieu (2). HR_LeMahieu (11), Judge (6), Encarnacion (24), Torres (19). SF_Sogard (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Richard L,0-4
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|New York
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes Jr. W,3-0
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Kahnle H,15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tarpley H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman S,23-25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Richard (Encarnacion). WP_Cortes Jr., A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:47. A_40,119 (47,309).
