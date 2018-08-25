Yankees' 4 HRs carry Happ to 10-3 win over Orioles in Game 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Andujar homered and had four RBIs, J.A. Happ pitched six sharp innings to win his fifth straight start with the Yankees and New York beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader.

After Andujar drove in a first-inning run with a groundout, the 23-year-old rookie put the Yankees up 5-2 in the third with a three-run shot off Jimmy Yacabonis (0-2).

Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Hicks added solo shots for the Yankees, who have won six of seven to move a season-high 34 games over .500 (81-47).

Giancarlo Stanton just missed joining the long-ball party. Seeking his 33rd homer of the season, Stanton was poised to break into a trot around the bases when his sixth-inning drive to center field ended up in the glove of a leaping Cedric Mullins, who reached over the 7-foot wall and snagged the ball in the webbing.

Happ (15-6) allowed two runs and five hits with nine strikeouts. Since coming from Toronto in a July 26 trade, the right-hander is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA.

Luis Cessa worked the final three innings for his first major league save.

Renato Nunez had three hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, who lost their sixth straight. It's the seventh time this season that Baltimore has been mired in a skid of at least six games.

After Nunez singled in two runs for a 2-1 lead, Andujar put the Yankees ahead for good with his 21st home run. Ten of those drives have either tied the game or given the Yankees the lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: C Gary Sanchez (groin strain) went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Gulf Coast League Yankees on Saturday. "I'm excited for him to start his trek back up," manager Aaron Boone said. If all goes well, Sanchez will join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start a minor league rehab assignment early next week. He has been out since July 24.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb has allowed seven runs in his last five starts while coping with a lingering blister. Manager Buck Showalter lauded trainer Brian Ebel and his staff, noting, "It's been impressive to watch how they handle it."

UP NEXT

Yankees: Sonny Gray (9-8, 5.34 ERA) was to pitch in Game 2, his first start since allowing seven runs in a loss to Baltimore on Aug. 1.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-11, 4.84 ERA) makes his fourth start against the Yankees this season. Thus far, he's 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports