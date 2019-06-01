Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Pearce 1b 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 0 E.Nunez 2b 3 0 1 0 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 2 0 Gardner lf 2 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 C.Vazqz ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 4 8 4

Boston 010 000 000—1 New York 003 010 00x—4

DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 5, New York 4. 2B_LeMahieu (11), Urshela (11). HR_Devers (8), LeMahieu (6). CS_Torres (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale L,1-7 6 7 4 4 1 10 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 New York Happ W,5-3 5 3 1 1 2 5 Ottavino H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kahnle H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1 Britton H,12 1 0 0 0 1 0 Chapman S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_45,556 (47,309).