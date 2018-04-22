https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-5-Blue-Jays-1-12855308.php
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1
Published 4:15 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grrel ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|New York
|120
|001
|10x—5
E_R.Martin (2). DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 6. 2B_Smoak (6), G.Sanchez (5), Andujar 2 (7), Au.Romine (1). HR_T.Hernandez (3), Gregorius (6). SB_Pillar (4), A.Hicks (1). SF_Gregorius (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Garcia L,2-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Oh
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Axford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Severino W,4-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by Severino (Pillar).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_2:47. A_43,628 (54,251).
