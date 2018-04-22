Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn rf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 2 1 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 2 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 Stanton lf 4 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch dh 3 2 1 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Austin 1b 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 4 1 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 L.Grrel ss 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 1 2 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 9 5

Toronto 000 001 000—1 New York 120 001 10x—5

E_R.Martin (2). DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 6. 2B_Smoak (6), G.Sanchez (5), Andujar 2 (7), Au.Romine (1). HR_T.Hernandez (3), Gregorius (6). SB_Pillar (4), A.Hicks (1). SF_Gregorius (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Garcia L,2-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 6 Oh 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Barnes 1 1 1 0 0 0 Axford 1 1 0 0 0 0 New York Severino W,4-1 7 3 1 1 2 6 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by Severino (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_2:47. A_43,628 (54,251).