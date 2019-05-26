https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-6-Royals-5-13897228.php
Yankees 6, Royals 5
|New York
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Morales 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Estrd pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Frzer rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Romine c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Gore cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|New York
|051
|000
|000—6
|Kansas City
|101
|200
|001—5
E_Gore (1), A.Chapman (1). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Maybin (3), Mondesi (11), H.Dozier 2 (11), Soler (13). SB_C.Frazier (1). SF_Gallagher (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Green
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adams W,1-0
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Holder H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,14-15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Lopez L,0-6
|1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Sparkman
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boxberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jor.Lopez pitched to 6 batters in the 2nd
HBP_by Sparkman (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_3:07. A_18,599 (37,903).
