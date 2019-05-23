https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-7-Orioles-5-13877787.php
Yankees 7, Orioles 5
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Torres ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrd 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|R.Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|New York
|041
|110
|000—7
|Baltimore
|001
|130
|000—5
E_Torres (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner 3 (9), Alberto (3), Villar (11), Severino (3). HR_LeMahieu (4), G.Sanchez (15), Torres 2 (12), T.Estrada (3), R.Nunez (9), Ri.Martin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia W,3-1
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|7
|Kahnle H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Green H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,13-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Straily L,1-4
|4
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Ynoa
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fry
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kline
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
P.Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Sabathia (Nunez), by Green (Smith Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:18. A_17,849 (45,971).
