Yankees 8, Blue Jays 5

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf-cf 5 2 2 3 Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr 2b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 1 1 0 0 Solarte 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Frzer lf 2 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 2 2 0 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 0 Morales dh 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 3 1 1 3 Drury 2b 5 0 1 2 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Maile c 4 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 5 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss 4 1 1 1 Bird 1b 3 1 1 0 Totals 36 8 9 7 Totals 34 5 9 5

New York 403 000 001—8 Toronto 020 101 001—5

DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Andujar (25), Drury (2), Granderson (14), Smoak (22). 3B_Gardner (3). HR_Gardner (6), Judge (25), Pillar (8), Grichuk (11), A.Diaz (8). SB_Gregorius (10). SF_Pillar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Severino W,14-2 5 5 3 3 2 5 Holder 1 2 1 1 0 0 Robertson H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0 Betances H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chapman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Shreve 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Toronto Happ L,10-5 2 2-3 4 6 6 6 5 Petricka 2 1-3 1 1 0 1 2 Santos 2 1 0 0 1 2 Loup 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cruz 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 Axford 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Santos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:31. A_44,352 (53,506).