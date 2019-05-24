Yankees-Royals rained out, day-night doubleheader Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of heavy rain in the forecast.

The teams were set to make up the game with a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game at 1:15 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m.

