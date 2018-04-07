Yankees' Sabathia leaves vs Orioles with right hip soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia has been pulled from a start with right hip soreness and sent for an MRI.

Sabathia threw 58 pitches in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, then was removed. He allowed three solo home runs, including two to Manny Machado, and New York trailed 3-2 when he left. The Yankees announced his diagnosis shortly after he was replaced by Tommy Kahnle.

The 37-year-old Sabathia had surgery on his right knee after the 2016 season and still wears a brace. He made 27 starts last year, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA. He re-signed with New York on a $10 million, one-year deal as a free agent during the winter.

Sabathia struck out three Friday and has 2,853 for his career, two shy of Jim Bunning for 17th.

___

