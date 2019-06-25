Yankees cut Morales, recall Tarpley from minors

New York Yankees first baseman Kendrys Morales can't field the throw allowing New York Mets' Todd Frazier to reach first base during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in New York. less New York Yankees first baseman Kendrys Morales can't field the throw allowing New York Mets' Todd Frazier to reach first base during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Yankees cut Morales, recall Tarpley from minors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Kendrys Morales has been cut by the New York Yankees.

The veteran designated hitter and first baseman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and designated for assignment. New York also recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tarpley replaces struggling reliever Jonathan Holder in the bullpen. Holder was optioned to Triple-A after Monday night's 10-8 victory over Toronto.

Morales, who turned 36 last week, was acquired May 14 from Oakland for a player to be named or cash. At the time, an injury-depleted Yankees team was looking for someone who could provide pop and temporary help at DH and first base. But since then, Edwin Encarnación was obtained from Seattle and Giancarlo Stanton came off the injured list — along with several other Yankees regulars. Morales became expendable.

The switch-hitter from Cuba batted .177 with a homer and five RBIs in 19 games for the Yankees. He got three hits against the Mets in his last game June 11 but was placed on the injured list two days later with a strained left calf.

Morales is a .265 career hitter with 213 home runs in 13 major league seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports