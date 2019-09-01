Yankees recall OF Frazier after 2½ months at Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have recalled brazen young outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A more than two months after sending him down amid a roster crunch.

Frazier rejoined the team before Sunday's game against Oakland as rosters expanded for September. The 24-year-old hit .283 with 11 homers and an .843 OPS in 53 games with New York this season, becoming a fan favorite before several embarrassing miscues in the outfield led to booing at Yankee Stadium.

Frazier was demoted in mid-June and called it a "tough pill to swallow." The move came after the club acquired slugger Edwin Encarnación and with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge nearing returns from injury. Frazier has been with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since, even as the Yankees' injury woes continued. The club has set a major league record with 29 players on the injured list this season.

Frazier was in the lineup Sunday, batting seventh as the designated hitter.

New York also recalled right-handers Ryan Dull and Chance Adams from Triple-A, signed left-hander Tyler Lyons to a major league deal and transferred right-hander David Hale to the 60-day injured list.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports