NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the fifth consecutive game Sunday night, becoming the first New York Yankees player in 13 years to accomplish the feat.

The big slugger connected off left-handed reliever Matt Hall in the second inning, sending a three-run drive off the facing of the second deck in left field at Yankee Stadium to give New York a 3-2 lead over the Boston Red Sox.

The previous Yankees hitter to go deep in five straight games was Álex Rodríguez in September 2007. Judge joined A-Rod as the only players in club history to hit five home runs in the first eight games of a season. Rodríguez also did that in 2007.

Judge had never homered in four games in a row until connecting during Saturday night's 5-2 victory over Boston. The two-time All-Star led the American League with 52 home runs in 2017, when he was the AL Rookie of the Year and runner-up for MVP. Limited by injuries the past two years, he hit 27 homers each season.

The shot Sunday gave Judge five homers and 12 RBIs in eight games this year.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with designated hitter and on-deck batter Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

