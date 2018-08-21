New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton talks with the news media before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Miami. Stanton says it's weird to return to Miami, where he played his first eight major league season and will now try to help the Yankees beat the Marlins. less
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton waves as he walks into the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Miami. Stanton says it's weird to return to Miami, where he played his first eight major league season and will now try to help the Yankees beat the Marlins. less
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
MIAMI (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton says it's weird but good to be back in Miami for a two-game series.
He says he harbors no hard feelings about the way his time with the Marlins ended after eight seasons.
Former Yankees shortstop and new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter rebooted the woebegone Miami franchise, trading away several big contracts for prospects with the goal of becoming competitive in a few years. Stanton, coming off a 59-homer MVP season, wanted no part of a rebuilding project and approved a trade to the Yanks.
Now he's likely to make the playoffs for the first time, while the Marlins are headed for a ninth consecutive losing season.
Stanton says he wishes the Marlins well and hope they can turn things around in "a couple of years."
