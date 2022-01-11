Yanks' Balkovec becomes 1st woman to manage MLB farm team

Gregory Bull/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted Tuesday by the New York Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons.

The 34-year-old joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball. She got her first position in pro ball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.