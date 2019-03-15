Yanks ace Severino to miss all of April because of shoulder

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the bullpen at the Yankees spring training baseball facility, in Tampa, Fla. Severino was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start due to right shoulder discomfort. Severino was slated to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, but was replaced by Stephan Tarpley.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will be miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training start on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

Severino is set to resume playing catch next week.

Cashman also Friday that said center fielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since hurting his back during batting practice on March 1, might not be ready for opener against Baltimore.

