Years of waiting finally end as Kraken make home debut TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 22, 2021
1 of5 The Lair, the Seattle Kraken team store inside Climate Pledge Arena, is shown Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, during a media tour ahead of the NHL hockey team's home opener Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks in Seattle. The historic angled roof of the former KeyArena was preserved, but everything else inside the venue, which will also host concerts and be the home of the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team, is brand new. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 The floor and seating areas of Climate Pledge Arena are shown Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, during a media tour ahead of the NHL hockey Seattle Kraken's home opener Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks in Seattle. The historic angled roof of the former KeyArena was preserved, but everything else inside the arena, which will also host concerts and be the home of the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team, is brand new. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Seattle Kraken players kneel on the ice at their training facility as head coach Dave Hakstol outlines a play during NHL hockey practice, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Kraken will face the Vancouver Canucks, Saturday in Seattle for the expansion team's home opener. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SEATTLE (AP) — In the hierarchy of influential figures in Seattle's sports history, Ken Johnsen’s name isn’t likely to be found even if his fingerprints are all over the landscape.
More than two decades ago, Johnsen was heavily involved in the building of the stadium now named T-Mobile Park that kept the Mariners from relocating and taking Major League Baseball away from Seattle.