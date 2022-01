CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers beat UTEP 66-53 on Thursday night.

Jackson Threadgill added 15 points for the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 Conference USA). Austin Butler chipped in 12, Robert Braswell IV scored 10 and Musa Jallow had 10. Butler also had 10 rebounds.