Yueill, Hoesen help Earthquakes rally, beat Galaxy 3-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill and Valeri Qazaishvili each had a goal and an assist, Danny Hoesen scored, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 on Friday night.

Qazaishvili beat a defender a he cut toward the end line and rolled it to Hoesen in the center of the area where he side-footed the finish to give San Jose (9-7-4) a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute.

L.A.'s Rolf Feltscher put away a corner kick by Jonathan dos Santos to open the scoring in the second minute and the Galaxy (11-8-1) led until Qazaishvili cut back to evade a defender and blasted low ball just inside the post from 25 yards out to tie it in the 61st.

Qazaishvili's shot was parried goalkeeper David Bingham but Yueill ripped a rising volley to cap the scoring in the 85th.

The Earthquakes have won four of their last five and have just one loss in their last nine games.