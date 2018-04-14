Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores, Galaxy beat Fire 1-0









Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31), watches as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9), scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) less Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31), watches as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9), scores a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, ... more Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Image 2 of 3 Chicago Fire goalkeeper Richard Sanchez (45), makes a save on a shot at close range by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) less Chicago Fire goalkeeper Richard Sanchez (45), makes a save on a shot at close range by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on ... more Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Image 3 of 3 Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31), gets the ball away from Los Angeles Galaxy forward Ola Kamara (11), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP) less Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (31), gets the ball away from Los Angeles Galaxy forward Ola Kamara (11), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill., on Saturday, April 14, ... more Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores, Galaxy beat Fire 1-0 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first MLS start and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic headed home Ashley Cole's deep diagonal cross in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The Swedish forward played as a substitute in his first two appearances for the Galaxy (3-2-1). He has three goals in 127 minutes.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves to preserve his second clean sheet of the season.

The Fire dropped to 1-3-1.