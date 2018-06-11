Through June 9

1. Scott Dixon, 357

2. Alexander Rossi, 334

3. Will Power, 321

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 308

5. Josef Newgarden, 289

6. Graham Rahal, 250

7. Robert Wickens, 244

8. Simon Pagenaud, 229

9. Sebastien Bourdais, 218

10. Marco Andretti, 213

11. James Hinchcliffe, 209

12. Ed Jones, 183

13. Takuma Sato, 169

14. Tony Kanaan, 157

15. Zach Veach, 147

16. Spencer Pigot, 147

17. Charlie Kimball, 139

18. Gabby Chaves, 138

19. Matheus Leist, 133

20. Ed Carpenter, 128