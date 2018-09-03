https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/auto-racing/article/IndyCar-Points-Leaders-13201315.php
IndyCar Points Leaders
|Through Sept. 2
1. Scott Dixon, 598.
2. Alexander Rossi, 569.
3. Will Power, 511.
4. Josef Newgarden, 511.
5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 462.
6. Simon Pagenaud, 428.
7. Robert Wickens, 391.
8. Graham Rahal, 378.
9. Sebastien Bourdais, 369.
10. James Hinchcliffe, 361.
11. Takuma Sato, 341.
12. Marco Andretti, 332.
13. Spencer Pigot, 313.
14. Ed Jones, 303.
15. Zach Veach, 281.
16. Tony Kanaan, 276.
17. Charlie Kimball, 271.
18. Matheus Leist, 231.
19. Max Chilton, 205.
20. Ed Carpenter, 187.
