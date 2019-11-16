Alabama QB Tagovailoa carted off field vs Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after being dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders, a tackle that left him favoring his right leg and hip.

Tagovailoa had surgery on a sprained right ankle almost five weeks after injuring it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. That kept him out of the second half against Tennessee and the entire Arkansas game the next week. After Alabama had a week off, Tagovailoa played last week against LSU.

This appeared to be a different injury. Tagovailoa scrambled toward the sideline and was grabbed by two Mississippi State players, who landed on top of him and knocked off his helmet. He was helped off the ground by medical staff, avoiding putting weight on his right leg. He also had a bloody nose.

Alabama was leading 35-7 late in the first half.