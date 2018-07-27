Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million





Photo: John Amis, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The Macarthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. less NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The Macarthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the ... more Photo: John Amis, AP Image 2 of 2 Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Photo: John Amis, AP Alabama gives Saban 8-year deal worth more than $74 million 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has received a new eight-year deal worth at least $74 million.

The agreement runs through the 2025 season and was announced on Friday. Saban gets a one-year extension with a sizable raise for the 66-year-old coach, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships over the past nine seasons.

Saban's salary will increase to $7.5 million this season and go up by another $400,000 in each subsequent year. He also gets an $800,000 signing incentive this year and would receive the same amount for completing each of the next three seasons — 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He had received an eight-year deal worth at least $65 million in May 2017.

Then Saban claimed his fifth title with the Crimson Tide in January with a come-from-behind, overtime win over Georgia thanks to a quarterback switch that paid off.

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25