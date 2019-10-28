STAT WATCH: Toledo's Koback among 7 players to run for 200

There have been 20 200-yard rushing performances through the first nine weeks of the season and seven of them came on Saturday.

Toledo's Bryant Koback led the way with a career-high 259 yards on 32 carries against Eastern Michigan, his second 200-yard game and the second-highest total in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season.

Oregon's CJ Verdell carried 23 times for 257 yards against Washington State, a school record for a home game and the Ducks' first 200-yard game since Royce Freeman had one in 2016.

Georgia State's Tra Barnett ran 34 times for a career-high 242 yards against Troy. GSU amassed 390 rushing yards, breaking the school record for the third time in four games.

Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay had a career-high 206 yards on 26 carries against Nevada.

Central Florida's Otis Anderson rushed 17 times for a career-high 205 yards in his first game over 100 this season.

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. got the start at quarterback against Missouri and had 204 yards on 21 runs in the top rushing game in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

New Mexico's Ahmari Davis ran 16 times for a career-high 200 yards against Hawaii.

LONGEST PASS

Houston's Clayton Tune and Marquez Stevenson connected for a 96-yard pass against SMU, tying Colorado's Steven Montez and K.D. Nixon for longest completion of the season.

BLANKED BEARS

California's 35-0 loss to Utah marked the first time the Golden Bears were shut out since a 45-0 loss at Nebraska in 1999, and the first time in a Pac-12 game since Southern California beat them 61-0 in 1994.

BIG GREEN ON ROLL

Dartmouth, the top scoring team in the Football Championship Subdivision, has put up at least 21 points in the first half in all six of its games. That's the longest streak since the Ivy League began play in 1954, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

PERFECT KICKER

Marshall's Justin Rohrwasser went 4 for 4 on field goals against Western Kentucky, with his career-long 53-yarder on the final play giving the Thundering Herd a 26-23 win. He's 11 for 11 for the season, among nine perfect FBS kickers who have at least one attempt per game.

Rohrwasser also had field goals of 46, 32 and 43 yards against WKU and has made 12 in a row since last season.

Elsewhere, Air Force's Jake Koehnke became the fourth kicker to make an FBS-long 57-yarder, doing it against Utah State.

BREAKING AWAY

East Carolina's Tyler Snead returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against South Florida, making him the 11th player to run back a kick 100 yards.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State holds a wide lead atop the national rushing chart (172.6 ypg). ... Anthony Gordon of Washington State is the only quarterback throwing for more than 400 yards per game (423.4). ... Arkansas State's Omar Bayless is the leader in receiving (133.8 ypg). ... National team leaders are Oklahoma (49.3 ppg) in scoring and total offense (598.4 ypg), Ohio State in scoring defense (7.9 ppg) and Wisconsin in total defense (223.5 ypg).

AP Sports Writer John Raby contributed from West Virginia.

