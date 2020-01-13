The Latest: Tigers roam foggy Big Easy looking for CFP title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson (all times CST):

1 p.m.

A thick fog settled over the site of the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday. There will be clarity at the top of the sport, though, after top-ranked LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for the national title.

Both sets of Tigers are 14-0 and seeking to cap off a perfect season when they square off at the Superdome.

It's practically a home game for LSU (CFP No. 1) with its campus about 90 minutes away and purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans.

But there were seemingly out-numbered packs of orange-wearing Clemson fans on the streets to cheer for their team. A second-story veranda near Jackson Square boasted Clemson flags from its 2016 and 2018 national titles, along with an inflatable Tiger figure.

Clemson is after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory.

LSU is seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.

