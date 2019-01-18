UCLA, USC meet amid rocky seasons for crosstown rivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fired coach. A transfer. Suspensions. Injuries. UCLA and Southern California have experienced it all barely halfway through the season.

Things began promisingly enough for the Bruins. They were an AP Top 25 team and were predicted to finish second in the Pac-12 before early consecutive losses to ranked Michigan State and North Carolina knocked them out. Then came stunning defeats at home to mid-majors Belmont and Liberty. Those precipitated the biggest shocker of all: coach Steve Alford's firing on New Year's Eve.

Murry Bartow was quickly tabbed as interim coach for the Bruins (10-7, 3-1 Pac-12). They've won three out of four games under him.

"We had a lot of ups and downs," UCLA freshman Moses Brown said, "but I think we caught our stride and the sky is the limit for us."

USC was predicted to finish fifth in a weakened Pac-12. The Trojans got off to a 5-2 start before dropping four in a row. They regrouped to reel off four straight wins, including a home sweep to open conference play. But they dropped a pair on the road, where freshman Kevin Porter Jr. got suspended last weekend.

In the midst of rocky seasons, the crosstown rivals meet Saturday at Galen Center. The Bruins have won four in a row in the series and are 8-4 at USC's arena since it opened.

"Coming off a two-game losing streak, we're kind of hoping this is a game that we can bounce back," USC's Nick Rakocevic said. "We want to be put in a good position for the rest of the Pac-12."

Both teams would likely need to win the Pac-12 tournament title to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Last March, the Bruins played in the First Four for the first time in school history and lost. The Trojans were snubbed by the selection committee despite finishing second in the Pac-12 for the first time in 25 years after losing twice to UCLA.

"We play UCLA twice, but there's 16 other games. You have to do well the rest of the league," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "Whether you win or lose these games, yes, it's great for a rivalry, it's great for another win in your conference, but it's a long Pac-12 season. We try to keep that in perspective no matter who we play even if it's UCLA."

The Trojans (9-8, 2-2) have played over half their games with eight or fewer scholarship players because of injuries and the recent transfer of Jordan Usher, who was suspended before he left.

"Nothing surprises us at this point," Enfield said. "The injuries and distractions have had a significant impact on our team."

Porter was back practicing with the Trojans this week, but he hasn't been cleared to play in games.

"He's working on some things off the court. He has very clear expectations that he has to meet," Enfield said. "As he progresses, we will reevaluate his status."

Bartow said the Bruins will prepare as if Porter will play Saturday. Before his suspension, Porter missed time with a leg injury.

USC's Bennie Boatwright, a local product who was recruited by UCLA, has been on an offensive tear in his last seven games. He scored a career-high 37 points in an overtime loss at Oregon State and is averaging a team-leading 17.1 points. The Bruins are led by Kris Wilkes at 17.3 points a game.

"Inside, they've got some really, really good players," said Bartow, who has the Bruins playing at a faster pace and zipping the ball around.

One of the intriguing matchups on Saturday will be the 6-foot-11 Rakocevic and Brown, who at 7-1 is the tallest player at UCLA in decades. Rakocevic averages 14.9 points and a league-leading 9.5 rebounds. Brown averages 11.9 points and 9.0 rebounds

"It's going to be fun going against somebody like that," Rakocevic said.

A famous name associated with the rivalry won't be on the court.

USC's Chuck O'Bannon, the son of former UCLA star Charles O'Bannon, is expected to seek a medical redshirt. The sophomore broke his pinky finger in practice in November, had surgery, got the cast off in December and it hasn't healed properly. He's still has pain, too, Enfield said.

