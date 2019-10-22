Winston, Howard top AP preseason All-America men's team

Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston and high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard headline The Associated Press 2019-20 preseason All-America team.

They were joined by Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman on the team announced Tuesday.

Winston considered leaving for the NBA after leading the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four and earning first-team AP All-America honors. He was the only unanimous selection on the preseason team.

The 5-foot-11 Howard was a second-team All-American last season and briefly flirted with leaving for the NBA. The Big East player of the year was fifth nationally with 25 points per game.

Nwora averaged 17 points and 7.6 rebounds during his sophomore season. Powell was 13th nationally with 23.1 points per game.

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman was widely considered the top recruit in the 2019 class.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25