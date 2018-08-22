All Times EDT

March 28 at Seattle

March 29 at Seattle

March 30 at Seattle

March 31 at Seattle

April 1 at Oakland

April 2 at Oakland

April 3 at Oakland

April 4 at Oakland

April 5 at Arizona

April 6 at Arizona

April 7 at Arizona

April 9 Toronto

April 11 Toronto

April 12 Baltimore

April 13 Baltimore

April 14 Baltimore

April 15 Baltimore

April 16 at N.Y. Yankees

April 17 at N.Y. Yankees

April 19 at Tampa Bay

April 20 at Tampa Bay

April 21 at Tampa Bay

April 22 Detroit

April 23 Detroit

April 24 Detroit

April 25 Detroit

April 26 Tampa Bay

April 27 Tampa Bay

April 28 Tampa Bay

April 29 Oakland

April 30 Oakland

May 1 Oakland

May 2 at Chicago White Sox

May 3 at Chicago White Sox

May 4 at Chicago White Sox

May 5 at Chicago White Sox

May 6 at Baltimore

May 7 at Baltimore

May 8 at Baltimore

May 10 Seattle

May 11 Seattle

May 12 Seattle

May 14 Colorado

May 15 Colorado

May 17 Houston

May 18 Houston

May 19 Houston

May 20 at Toronto

May 21 at Toronto

May 22 at Toronto

May 23 at Toronto

May 24 at Houston

May 25 at Houston

May 26 at Houston

May 27 Cleveland

May 28 Cleveland

May 29 Cleveland

May 30 at N.Y. Yankees

May 31 at N.Y. Yankees

June 1 at N.Y. Yankees

June 2 at N.Y. Yankees

June 4 at Kansas City

June 5 at Kansas City

June 6 at Kansas City

June 7 Tampa Bay

June 8 Tampa Bay

June 9 Tampa Bay

June 10 Texas

June 11 Texas

June 12 Texas

June 13 Texas

June 14 at Baltimore

June 15 at Baltimore

June 16 at Baltimore

June 17 at Minnesota

June 18 at Minnesota

June 19 at Minnesota

June 21 Toronto

June 22 Toronto

June 23 Toronto

June 24 Chicago White Sox

June 25 Chicago White Sox

June 26 Chicago White Sox

June 29 N.Y. Yankees at London

June 30 N.Y. Yankees at London

July 2 at Toronto

July 3 at Toronto

July 4 at Toronto

July 5 at Detroit

July 6 at Detroit

July 7 at Detroit

July 12 L.A. Dodgers

July 13 L.A. Dodgers

July 14 L.A. Dodgers

July 15 Toronto

July 16 Toronto

July 17 Toronto

July 18 Toronto

July 19 at Baltimore

July 20 at Baltimore

July 21 at Baltimore

July 22 at Tampa Bay

July 23 at Tampa Bay

July 24 at Tampa Bay

July 25 N.Y. Yankees

July 26 N.Y. Yankees

July 27 N.Y. Yankees

July 28 N.Y. Yankees

July 30 Tampa Bay

July 31 Tampa Bay

Aug. 1 Tampa Bay

Aug. 2 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 3 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 4 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 5 Kansas City

Aug. 6 Kansas City

Aug. 7 Kansas City

Aug. 8 L.A. Angels

Aug. 9 L.A. Angels

Aug. 10 L.A. Angels

Aug. 11 L.A. Angels

Aug. 12 at Cleveland

Aug. 13 at Cleveland

Aug. 14 at Cleveland

Aug. 16 Baltimore

Aug. 17 Baltimore

Aug. 18 Baltimore

Aug. 20 Philadelphia

Aug. 21 Philadelphia

Aug. 23 at San Diego

Aug. 24 at San Diego

Aug. 25 at San Diego

Aug. 27 at Colorado

Aug. 28 at Colorado

Aug. 30 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 31 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 1 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 3 Minnesota

Sept. 4 Minnesota

Sept. 5 Minnesota

Sept. 6 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 7 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 8 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 9 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 10 at Toronto

Sept. 11 at Toronto

Sept. 12 at Toronto

Sept. 14 at Philadelphia

Sept. 15 at Philadelphia

Sept. 17 San Francisco

Sept. 18 San Francisco

Sept. 19 San Francisco

Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 23 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 24 at Texas

Sept. 25 at Texas

Sept. 26 at Texas

Sept. 27 Baltimore

Sept. 28 Baltimore

Sept. 29 Baltimore