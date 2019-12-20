https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/AKRON-62-TULANE-61-14922520.php
AKRON 62, TULANE 61
Jackson 5-11 2-4 15, Williams 6-17 0-0 16, Banks 4-8 3-5 14, Cheese 0-7 3-6 3, A.Ali 1-2 0-0 3, Riak 1-1 0-0 2, Reece 4-6 0-0 8, Tribble 0-4 1-4 1. Totals 21-56 9-19 62.
Hightower 8-13 1-2 18, Lawson 7-21 0-1 14, Thompson 3-9 4-4 10, Walker 2-6 0-2 4, Zhang 4-7 0-0 11, Days 2-4 0-1 4, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 5-10 61.
Halftime_Akron 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Akron 11-32 (Williams 4-13, Banks 3-6, Jackson 3-8, A.Ali 1-2, Tribble 0-1, Cheese 0-2), Tulane 4-17 (Zhang 3-5, Hightower 1-4, Days 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Lawson 0-4). Rebounds_Akron 40 (Williams 15), Tulane 39 (Lawson, Thompson 9). Assists_Akron 17 (Jackson 6), Tulane 9 (Thompson, Thomas 2). Total Fouls_Akron 15, Tulane 15.
View Comments