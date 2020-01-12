FG FT Reb
MVSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simmons 40 6-16 11-13 1-6 4 0 26
Green 37 4-16 1-2 0-3 3 2 9
Hunter 37 7-22 2-3 0-1 0 4 20
Lyons 30 3-4 4-5 3-12 1 5 10
Kimble 23 4-8 0-2 5-12 0 5 8
Alston 17 1-3 0-0 2-4 0 1 2
Sarnor 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 4 0
Barnes 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-71 18-25 11-40 8 22 75

Percentages: FG .352, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hunter 4-14, Simmons 3-8, Alston 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Green 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kimble 2, Green, Lyons).

Turnovers: 4 (Green 2, Hunter, Kimble).

Steals: 6 (Green 3, Simmons 2, Sarnor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ewuosho 33 7-10 1-7 2-7 1 5 16
Heath 31 1-3 2-2 1-6 6 3 5
Day 30 3-9 2-5 0-3 3 1 10
Daniels 28 8-15 2-3 2-8 1 1 20
Battle 23 2-10 5-8 3-9 0 3 9
Ross 23 3-6 2-2 0-2 4 1 11
Rogers 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
Stewart 12 3-6 0-0 1-3 1 2 7
Farrar 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Totals 200 28-61 14-27 9-42 18 18 81

Percentages: FG .459, FT .519.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Ross 3-6, Day 2-3, Daniels 2-6, Ewuosho 1-1, Farrar 1-1, Heath 1-2, Stewart 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels, Ewuosho).

Turnovers: 13 (Day 5, Battle 3, Heath 2, Ewuosho, Ross, Stewart).

Steals: 2 (Ewuosho, Heath).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSU 31 44 75
Alabama St. 54 27 81

A_1,360 (7,400).