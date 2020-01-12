https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/ALABAMA-ST-81-MVSU-75-14968875.php
ALABAMA ST. 81, MVSU 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simmons
|40
|6-16
|11-13
|1-6
|4
|0
|26
|Green
|37
|4-16
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Hunter
|37
|7-22
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|20
|Lyons
|30
|3-4
|4-5
|3-12
|1
|5
|10
|Kimble
|23
|4-8
|0-2
|5-12
|0
|5
|8
|Alston
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Sarnor
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Barnes
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-71
|18-25
|11-40
|8
|22
|75
Percentages: FG .352, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hunter 4-14, Simmons 3-8, Alston 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Green 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kimble 2, Green, Lyons).
Turnovers: 4 (Green 2, Hunter, Kimble).
Steals: 6 (Green 3, Simmons 2, Sarnor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ewuosho
|33
|7-10
|1-7
|2-7
|1
|5
|16
|Heath
|31
|1-3
|2-2
|1-6
|6
|3
|5
|Day
|30
|3-9
|2-5
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Daniels
|28
|8-15
|2-3
|2-8
|1
|1
|20
|Battle
|23
|2-10
|5-8
|3-9
|0
|3
|9
|Ross
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|11
|Rogers
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Stewart
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Farrar
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|14-27
|9-42
|18
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .459, FT .519.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Ross 3-6, Day 2-3, Daniels 2-6, Ewuosho 1-1, Farrar 1-1, Heath 1-2, Stewart 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels, Ewuosho).
Turnovers: 13 (Day 5, Battle 3, Heath 2, Ewuosho, Ross, Stewart).
Steals: 2 (Ewuosho, Heath).
Technical Fouls: None.
|MVSU
|31
|44
|—
|75
|Alabama St.
|54
|27
|—
|81
A_1,360 (7,400).
