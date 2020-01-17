FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Eaton 41 4-14 5-8 2-8 3 4 13
Fields 40 4-10 2-5 0-2 3 2 11
Eggleston 34 7-15 1-4 0-7 2 2 17
Kus 30 4-10 0-0 1-6 1 3 8
Brevard 26 3-6 3-6 8-13 1 4 9
Willis 17 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 4 6
J.Johnson 16 3-6 4-5 0-2 0 1 13
Jackson 11 1-1 1-2 2-2 2 1 3
Matthews 10 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 5 0
Totals 225 28-66 16-30 14-44 14 26 80

Percentages: FG .424, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (J.Johnson 3-6, Willis 2-3, Eggleston 2-5, Fields 1-4, Eaton 0-3, Kus 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brevard, Kus).

Turnovers: 7 (Kus 3, Eaton 2, Fields, Willis).

Steals: 3 (Eaton, Jackson, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
APPALACHIAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 43 4-13 5-7 1-10 3 0 14
Forrest 34 6-17 5-6 0-2 3 3 20
Delph 33 4-14 6-6 1-5 1 3 15
I.Johnson 31 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Seacat 27 4-4 3-5 3-7 1 3 11
K.Lewis 20 1-3 4-6 0-2 1 5 6
J.Lewis 19 3-3 6-6 2-5 0 3 12
Bibby 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Gregory 9 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Totals 225 24-58 29-36 7-36 11 21 83

Percentages: FG .414, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Forrest 3-10, I.Johnson 1-2, Delph 1-6, Williams 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Delph 2).

Turnovers: 4 (Forrest 2, Delph, K.Lewis).

Steals: 2 (I.Johnson, K.Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas St. 38 34 8 80
Appalachian St. 39 33 11 83

A_1,566 (8,325).