FG FT Reb
ARIZONA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Martin 35 5-13 5-6 1-3 1 2 19
Edwards 33 3-12 9-10 1-4 2 1 18
Verge 28 7-8 4-6 1-5 2 2 18
White 24 5-8 8-8 2-7 1 4 18
Mitchell 19 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 5 0
Thomas 19 4-7 1-1 1-2 0 3 10
Graham 16 2-3 0-2 1-7 0 2 4
Cherry 10 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
Lawrence 10 0-2 0-0 1-5 0 2 0
House 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 26-57 27-33 9-38 9 26 87

Percentages: FG .456, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Martin 4-11, Edwards 3-10, Thomas 1-3, House 0-1, Verge 0-1, Lawrence 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (White 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Martin 5, Verge 5, Edwards 3, Mitchell 2, White 2, Graham, Thomas).

Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Graham, House, Martin, Mitchell, Thomas, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wright 37 4-6 3-5 0-4 2 4 14
Stewart 35 3-7 8-12 3-5 1 3 14
Tsohonis 32 8-16 1-2 0-5 2 1 19
Carter 31 4-13 3-4 1-6 2 3 13
Bey 22 1-5 2-2 0-1 3 1 5
McDaniels 20 0-4 6-6 0-2 0 3 6
Battle 15 4-11 1-1 5-5 0 5 10
Roberts 6 0-0 2-3 0-1 0 3 2
Hardy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-62 26-35 9-29 10 23 83

Percentages: FG .387, FT .743.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Wright 3-4, Tsohonis 2-6, Carter 2-7, Bey 1-4, Battle 1-6, Stewart 0-1, McDaniels 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wright 3, Stewart 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Tsohonis 4, McDaniels 3, Wright 3, Bey, Carter, Hardy, Roberts).

Steals: 12 (Wright 5, Carter 3, Bey 2, Tsohonis 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona St. 39 48 87
Washington 33 50 83

.