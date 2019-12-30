FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Joe 39 7-20 4-4 1-5 0 0 24
Bailey 32 1-6 1-2 3-8 0 2 3
Whitt 32 3-5 1-2 0-3 3 3 7
Jones 31 8-17 1-1 0-6 6 4 21
Sills 31 3-9 2-2 0-5 1 5 10
Harris 18 0-1 0-1 0-1 1 3 0
Chaney 17 3-4 0-0 3-4 0 1 6
Notae 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-62 9-12 7-32 11 19 71

Percentages: FG .403, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Joe 6-17, Jones 4-9, Sills 2-4, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey 2, Whitt).

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 4, Whitt 3, Joe 2, Bailey, Harris).

Steals: 5 (Whitt 2, Bailey, Harris, Sills).

Technical Fouls: Jones, 9:37 second.

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson-Davis 34 8-11 4-9 4-6 0 0 20
Green 30 5-16 0-0 0-1 3 1 14
Brunk 27 4-8 0-0 2-11 2 2 8
Smith 24 2-4 2-2 2-8 0 4 6
Phinisee 23 1-3 2-4 0-2 1 2 5
Franklin 22 2-8 1-3 0-2 1 1 5
Anderson 21 0-3 0-0 3-5 1 2 0
Thompson 12 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 1 4
Durham 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 2
Davis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Totals 200 25-59 9-18 11-39 12 17 64

Percentages: FG .424, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Green 4-12, Phinisee 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Franklin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson-Davis 2, Anderson).

Turnovers: 14 (Green 3, Phinisee 3, Franklin 2, Anderson, Brunk, Davis, Durham, Jackson-Davis, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Anderson, Franklin, Green, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas 33 38 71
Indiana 38 26 64

A_14,892 (17,222).