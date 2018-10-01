ATP World Tour Race Standings
|Through Sept. 30
|Singles
1. x-Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7480
2. x-Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 6445
3. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 4910
4. x-Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4800
5. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4365
6. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3815
7. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3525
8. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3450
9. John Isner, United States, 2930
10. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 2565
11. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2045
12. David Goffin, Belgium, 1785
13. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 1782
14. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 1730
15. Milos Raonic, Canada, 1710
16. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1700
|Doubles
1. x-Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6590
2. x-Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 5290
3. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 4355
4. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, United States, 4270
5. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 4250
6. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 3920
7. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 3685
8. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 3570
9. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 3310
10. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 2740