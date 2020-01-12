Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56
P.Smith 1-8 1-2 3, Lewis 4-7 2-4 12, Hunte 3-4 3-5 9, Lampkins 3-8 0-0 8, M.Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Schmidt 1-3 3-5 5, Talton-Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Francois 2-3 2-2 6, Hairston 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 18-44 15-24 56.
Ricks 3-10 4-5 13, Mason 3-5 4-4 10, Pleasant 2-5 3-6 7, Daniels 2-8 1-2 6, Kohl 3-6 6-10 12, Simmons 2-5 4-5 8, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Lenox 2-3 3-3 9, Gayman 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 25-35 68.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 5-14 (Lewis 2-2, Lampkins 2-5, Hairston 1-3, M.Smith 0-2, P.Smith 0-2), Abilene Christian 7-22 (Ricks 3-8, Lenox 2-2, Daniels 1-3, Miller 1-3, Howell 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Gayman 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_Lewis, M.Smith. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 40 (Lewis 10), Abilene Christian 30 (Simmons 8). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 10 (Hunte 3), Abilene Christian 11 (Daniels 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 26, Abilene Christian 25. A_1,011 (4,600).