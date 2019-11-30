Wyoming 0 0 0 6 6
Air Force 0 7 3 10 20
Second Quarter

AF_Hammond 1 run (Koehnke kick), 14:56.

Third Quarter

AF_FG Koehnke 31, 5:50.

Fourth Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 26, 13:08.

AF_FG Koehnke 27, 5:31.

WYO_FG Rothe 23, 2:23.

AF_Waters 75 pass from Hammond (Koehnke kick), 2:04.

A_21,425.

___

WYO AF
First downs 12 18
Rushes-yards 33-114 56-162
Passing 111 143
Comp-Att-Int 10-18-2 6-7-0
Return Yards 103 0
Punts-Avg. 1-18.0 3-29.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-28 2-15
Time of Possession 27:13 32:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wyoming, L.Williams 15-79, Valladay 14-38, Burroughs 3-8, Vander Waal 1-(minus 11). Air Force, Remsberg 14-63, Birdow 13-47, Hammond 15-35, Mallard 8-21, Murla 1-3, (Team) 5-(minus 7).

PASSING_Wyoming, Vander Waal 4-7-1-27, L.Williams 6-11-1-84. Air Force, Stevenson 1-1-0-22, Hammond 5-6-0-121.

RECEIVING_Wyoming, Ismail 3-41, Conway 2-22, Harshman 1-30, Brenton 1-11, Eberhardt 1-6, Okwoli 1-6, Vander Waal 1-(minus 5). Air Force, Waters 3-100, G.Sanders 1-23, Hammond 1-22, Remsberg 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.