https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Alabama-73-Missouri-61-15097062.php
Alabama 73, Missouri 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (18-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copeland
|30
|5-9
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Walker
|31
|1-5
|2-2
|1-12
|3
|3
|5
|Abrams
|25
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Johnson
|27
|7-15
|1-3
|3-5
|1
|4
|17
|Lewis
|39
|3-8
|3-5
|1-5
|5
|1
|10
|Craig Cruce
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Knight
|10
|1-2
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Barber
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Davis
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Richardson
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|12-19
|10-40
|12
|13
|73
Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .35 (Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-4, Abrams 1-3, Lewis 1-3, Barber 1-1, Davis 1-2, Craig Cruce 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Copeland 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Abrams 3, Johnson 3, Lewis 3, Copeland 1, Barber 1, Davis 1, Richardson 1)
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (8-21)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|0
|Blackwell
|38
|8-21
|6-6
|3-11
|4
|3
|23
|Chavis
|32
|2-6
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Roundtree
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|3
|Smith
|37
|8-16
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|20
|Frank
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Green
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|5
|4
|Troup
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|13-13
|8-31
|16
|18
|61
Percentages: FG 35.593, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .2 (Chavis 2-6, Smith 2-5, Blackwell 1-8, Roundtree 1-3, Schuchts 0-1, Frank 0-5, Troup 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Blackwell 2, Schuchts 1, Chavis 1, Frank 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Blackwell 7, Smith 4, Roundtree 1, Frank 1)
Steals: 7 (Frank 4, Blackwell 1, Smith 1, Troup 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Missouri
|14
|17
|16
|14
|—
|61
|Alabama
|12
|22
|21
|18
|—
|73
A_2,238
Officials_Metta Christensen, Katie Lukanich, Mark Zentz
View Comments