Through the 2018 Masters
PlayerMastersU.S.BritishPGATotal
Jack Nicklaus643518
Tiger Woods433414
Walter Hagen-24511
Ben Hogan24129
Gary Player31329
Tom Watson215-8
Bobby Jones-43-7
Arnold Palmer412-7
Gene Sarazen12137
Sam Snead3-137
Harry Vardon-16-7
Nick Faldo3-3-6
Lee Trevino-2226
Seve Ballesteros2-3-5
James Braid--5-5
Phil Mickelson3-115
Byron Nelson21-25
J.H. Taylor--5-5
Peter Thomson--5-5
Willie Anderson-4--4
Jim Barnes-1124
Ernie Els-22-4
Ray Floyd11-24
Bobby Locke--4-4
Rory McIlroy-1124
Old Tom Morris--4-4
Young Tom Morris--4-4
Willie Park--4-4
Jamie Anderson--3-3
Tommy Armour-1113
Julius Boros-2-13
Billy Casper12--3
Henry Cotton--3-3
Jimmy Demaret3---3
Bob Ferguson--3-3
Ralph Guldahl12--3
Padraig Harrington--213
Hale Irwin-3--3
Cary Middlecoff12--3
Larry Nelson-1-23
Nick Price--123
Denny Shute--123
Vijay Singh1--23
Jordan Spieth111-3
Payne Stewart-2-13
Jack Burke1--12
Angel Cabrera11--2
Ben Crenshaw2---2
John Daly--112
Leo Diegel---22
Olin Dutra-1-12
Doug Ford1--12
Retief Goosen-2--2
David Graham-1-12
Hubert Green-1-12
Harold Hilton--2-2
Jock Hutchison--112
Tony Jacklin-11-2
Lee Janzen-2--2
Bernhard Langer2---2
Sandy Lyle1-1-2
Martin Kaymer-1-12
Bob Martin--2-2
John McDermott-2--2
Johnny Miller-11-2
Greg Norman--2-2
Andy North-2--2
Jose Maria Olazabal2---2
Mark O'Meara1-1-2
Willie Park Jr.--2-2
Henry Picard1--12
Ted Ray-11-2
Paul Runyan---22
Alex Smith-2--2
Horton Smith2---2
Dave Stockton---22
Curtis Strange-2--2
Bubba Watson2---2
Craig Wood11--2
Fuzzy Zoeller11--2
Tommy Aaron1---1
George Archer1---1
Laurie Auchterlonie-1--1
Willie Auchterlonie--1-1
Paul Azinger---11
Ian Baker-Finch--1-1
John Ball--1-1
Jerry Barber---11
Rich Beem---11
Tommy Bolt-1--1
Keegan Bradley---11
Gay Brewer1---1
Mark Brooks---11
David Brown--1-1
Billie Burke-1--1
Walter Burkemo---11
Jack Burns--1-1
Dick Burton--1-1
Mark Calcavecchia--1-1
Michael Campbell-1--1
Bob Charles--1-1
Stewart Cink--1-1
Darren Clarke--1-1
Charles Coody1---1
Fred Couples1---1
Tom Creavy---11
Ben Curtis--1-1
Fred Daly--1-1
Jason Day---11
Roberto de Vicenzo--1-1
Jason Dufner---11
George Duncan--1-1
David Duval--1-1
Steve Elkington---11
Chick Evans-1--1
Johnny Farrell-1--1
Max Faulkner--1-1
Willie Fernie--1-1
Jim Ferrier---11
Dow Finsterwald---11
Jack Fleck-1--1
James Foulis-1--1
Ed Furgol-1--1
Jim Furyk-1--1
Sergio Garcia1---1
Al Geiberger---11
Vic Ghezzi---11
Lucas Glover-1--1
Bob Goalby1---1
Johnny Goodman-1--1
Wayne Grady---11
Lou Graham-1--1
Bob Hamilton---11
Todd Hamilton--1-1
Chick Harbert---11
Claude Harmon1---1
Chandler Harper---11
Arthur Havers--1-1
Jay Hebert---11
Lionel Hebert---11
Fred Herd-1--1
Sandy Herd--1-1
Trevor Immelman1---1
Don January---11
Dustin Johnson-1--1
Zach Johnson1---1
Steve Jones-1--1
Herman Keiser1---1
Tom Kidd--1-1
Hugh Kirkaldy--1-1
Tom Kite-1--1
Brooks Koepka-1--1
Paul Lawrie--1-1
Tom Lehman--1-1
Tony Lema--1-1
Justin Leonard--1-1
Lawson Little-1--1
Gene Littler-1--1
Joe Lloyd-1--1
Davis Love III---11
Willie Macfarlane-1--1
John Mahaffey---11
Tony Manero-1--1
Lloyd Mangrum-1--1
Dave Marr---11
Arnaud Massy--1-1
Dick Mayer-1--1
Graeme McDowell-1--1
Fred McLeod-1--1
Shaun Micheel---11
Larry Mize1---1
Orville Moody-1--1
Kel Nagle--1-1
Bobby Nichols---11
Geoff Ogilvy-1--1
Louis Oosthuizen--1-1
Francis Ouimet-1--1
Alf Padgham--1-1
Mungo Park--1-1
Sam Parks Jr.-1--1
Jerry Pate-1--1
Corey Pavin-1--1
Alf Perry--1-1
Horace Rawlins-1--1
Patrick Reed1---1
Johnny Revolta---11
Bill Rogers--1-1
Bob Rosburg---11
Justin Rose-1--1
Alec Ross-1--1
George Sargent-1--1
Charl Schwartzel1---1
Adam Scott1---1
Jack Simpson--1-1
Scott Simpson-1--1
Webb Simpson-1--1
Jeff Sluman---11
Willie Smith-1--1
Craig Stadler1---1
Henrik Stenson--1-1
Andrew Strath--1-1
Hal Sutton---11
Justin Thomas---11
David Toms---11
John Travers-1--1
Bob Tway---11
Ken Venturi-1--1
Lanny Wadkins---11
Cyril Walker-1--1
Art Wall Jr.1---1
Mike Weir1---1
Tom Weiskopf--1-1
Reg Whitcombe--1-1
Jack White--1-1
Danny Willett1---1
Ian Woosnam1---1
Lew Worsham-1--1
Jimmy Walker---11
Y.E. Yang---11
Majors

Masters (1934-present)

U.S. Open (1895-present)

British Open (1860-present)

PGA Championship (1916-present)