American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.276
|.479
|.346
|124
|4461
|718
|1232
|2135
|277
|22
|194
|684
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.349
|123
|4256
|677
|1165
|2074
|242
|20
|209
|659
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.487
|.345
|124
|4254
|737
|1158
|2072
|222
|13
|222
|702
|Minnesota
|.269
|.499
|.337
|122
|4320
|704
|1164
|2154
|244
|16
|238
|679
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.401
|.309
|121
|4122
|511
|1051
|1654
|183
|12
|132
|487
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.431
|.327
|123
|4287
|577
|1090
|1849
|221
|23
|164
|547
|L.A. Angels
|.253
|.433
|.329
|124
|4239
|622
|1071
|1836
|210
|15
|175
|593
|Cleveland
|.252
|.436
|.324
|123
|4124
|582
|1038
|1797
|218
|14
|171
|550
|Texas
|.250
|.442
|.322
|122
|4169
|623
|1041
|1841
|237
|22
|173
|590
|Oakland
|.246
|.443
|.321
|122
|4212
|620
|1035
|1864
|214
|15
|195
|579
|Baltimore
|.245
|.410
|.306
|122
|4197
|532
|1027
|1721
|190
|21
|154
|506
|Kansas City
|.245
|.403
|.309
|122
|4175
|529
|1024
|1681
|216
|33
|125
|501
|Seattle
|.242
|.438
|.319
|123
|4191
|596
|1016
|1837
|201
|22
|192
|579
|Toronto
|.238
|.430
|.305
|125
|4252
|574
|1013
|1827
|205
|15
|193
|549
|Detroit
|.237
|.387
|.295
|119
|4113
|436
|973
|1592
|220
|33
|111
|411
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|13
|34
|37
|459
|31
|1052
|56
|22
|98
|1948
|1
|72
|88
|0
|Houston
|8
|49
|47
|471
|12
|878
|51
|21
|116
|1846
|0
|59
|70
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|28
|37
|454
|15
|1063
|43
|18
|91
|1737
|1
|84
|100
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|32
|65
|388
|13
|989
|25
|20
|74
|1741
|0
|86
|100
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|21
|47
|282
|10
|1150
|57
|22
|88
|1690
|1
|96
|133
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|20
|57
|418
|14
|1142
|72
|25
|86
|1891
|0
|66
|102
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|38
|55
|448
|22
|928
|48
|16
|112
|1819
|0
|79
|88
|0
|Cleveland
|30
|36
|36
|423
|23
|995
|82
|28
|81
|1724
|4
|63
|85
|0
|Texas
|15
|36
|48
|412
|14
|1205
|93
|31
|69
|1718
|1
|75
|115
|0
|Oakland
|4
|30
|63
|417
|12
|997
|39
|19
|105
|1710
|1
|64
|86
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|26
|46
|337
|6
|1112
|61
|24
|77
|1684
|0
|86
|112
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|46
|351
|13
|1038
|96
|31
|86
|1676
|1
|56
|119
|0
|Seattle
|10
|31
|44
|440
|5
|1216
|86
|34
|58
|1722
|1
|110
|113
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|28
|388
|7
|1143
|37
|16
|81
|1691
|0
|72
|106
|0
|Detroit
|5
|30
|38
|314
|12
|1169
|46
|15
|78
|1746
|0
|89
|97
|0
