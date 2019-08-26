THROUGH AUGUST 25

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .276 .479 .346 132 4703 757 1299 2254 297 23 204 721
Houston .274 .487 .350 132 4550 724 1247 2217 262 21 222 704
N.Y. Yankees .272 .489 .343 132 4537 772 1234 2218 235 13 241 736
Minnesota .271 .500 .337 130 4608 761 1247 2306 266 17 253 734
Chicago White Sox .255 .402 .308 130 4420 548 1126 1775 199 15 140 523
Tampa Bay .253 .428 .325 132 4597 613 1161 1966 240 23 173 581
L.A. Angels .253 .434 .330 133 4558 666 1153 1980 226 17 189 636
Cleveland .250 .434 .323 131 4389 616 1099 1907 230 16 182 583
Oakland .247 .444 .322 129 4437 655 1096 1970 230 16 204 613
Texas .247 .434 .319 132 4523 661 1119 1962 247 22 184 625
Baltimore .245 .412 .308 131 4487 573 1100 1850 204 21 168 545
Seattle .243 .443 .320 131 4457 644 1084 1975 217 25 208 623
Kansas City .242 .396 .305 131 4441 554 1074 1758 223 34 131 524
Detroit .238 .388 .294 128 4440 470 1055 1722 238 33 121 444
Toronto .236 .426 .303 133 4513 595 1065 1922 221 15 202 570

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 15 37 38 484 32 1110 57 24 104 2053 1 76 94 0
Houston 10 51 50 509 14 938 52 23 120 1986 0 61 79 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 29 39 468 16 1151 45 18 96 1841 1 86 108 0
Minnesota 8 34 69 411 14 1061 26 20 76 1852 0 91 106 2
Chicago White Sox 31 23 53 297 10 1233 58 22 93 1813 2 103 138 1
Tampa Bay 8 23 59 447 18 1211 76 25 94 2012 0 71 107 0
L.A. Angels 3 39 58 489 24 1002 51 17 122 1969 0 81 93 0
Cleveland 33 36 36 451 25 1057 86 29 87 1827 4 72 90 0
Oakland 5 31 67 440 12 1046 39 19 114 1807 1 69 92 0
Texas 16 36 52 441 16 1308 104 33 72 1851 1 85 120 0
Baltimore 18 28 55 367 8 1174 64 26 84 1823 0 91 121 0
Seattle 11 34 47 475 6 1274 93 36 64 1849 2 115 118 0
Kansas City 19 30 47 372 13 1108 97 31 94 1770 1 59 129 0
Detroit 5 33 40 330 12 1283 49 16 82 1880 0 92 100 0
Toronto 12 20 29 412 7 1215 38 18 88 1784 0 75 114 0