American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.277
|.482
|.347
|134
|4777
|774
|1321
|2304
|302
|24
|211
|737
|Houston
|.275
|.490
|.352
|135
|4660
|755
|1283
|2285
|271
|22
|229
|733
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.492
|.343
|135
|4648
|791
|1265
|2285
|242
|14
|250
|755
|Minnesota
|.272
|.502
|.338
|133
|4720
|782
|1283
|2369
|269
|17
|261
|755
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.400
|.308
|133
|4525
|556
|1153
|1812
|206
|15
|141
|530
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.429
|.325
|135
|4704
|629
|1189
|2016
|245
|24
|178
|597
|L.A. Angels
|.252
|.432
|.329
|135
|4614
|671
|1161
|1994
|229
|17
|190
|641
|Cleveland
|.251
|.438
|.324
|134
|4490
|632
|1128
|1965
|238
|16
|189
|599
|Oakland
|.250
|.447
|.325
|133
|4589
|689
|1145
|2051
|239
|17
|211
|647
|Texas
|.246
|.431
|.318
|135
|4623
|669
|1138
|1991
|251
|22
|186
|632
|Baltimore
|.245
|.411
|.307
|133
|4552
|579
|1114
|1872
|206
|21
|170
|551
|Kansas City
|.243
|.396
|.307
|135
|4581
|573
|1114
|1816
|229
|34
|135
|542
|Seattle
|.241
|.438
|.319
|135
|4579
|656
|1102
|2006
|221
|25
|211
|633
|Toronto
|.237
|.425
|.304
|135
|4580
|602
|1085
|1948
|224
|15
|203
|576
|Detroit
|.236
|.384
|.292
|131
|4531
|473
|1069
|1742
|241
|33
|122
|447
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|15
|37
|38
|495
|32
|1121
|57
|24
|108
|2084
|1
|76
|96
|0
|Houston
|10
|52
|52
|526
|15
|963
|52
|25
|120
|2044
|0
|61
|80
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|29
|40
|478
|16
|1175
|47
|18
|98
|1884
|1
|87
|110
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|35
|71
|421
|16
|1091
|26
|20
|81
|1904
|0
|93
|111
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|23
|54
|302
|10
|1266
|58
|22
|97
|1867
|2
|104
|143
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|24
|60
|455
|18
|1246
|77
|25
|95
|2058
|0
|76
|110
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|39
|58
|495
|24
|1011
|51
|18
|124
|1983
|0
|83
|93
|0
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|39
|462
|25
|1079
|89
|31
|91
|1866
|4
|73
|93
|0
|Oakland
|6
|32
|71
|455
|12
|1079
|39
|21
|117
|1875
|1
|70
|94
|0
|Texas
|16
|36
|52
|451
|16
|1340
|105
|33
|73
|1893
|1
|87
|122
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|29
|56
|369
|8
|1197
|65
|26
|86
|1843
|0
|92
|123
|0
|Kansas City
|19
|30
|51
|381
|13
|1138
|97
|34
|96
|1833
|1
|61
|132
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|49
|492
|6
|1311
|95
|38
|66
|1902
|2
|116
|121
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|29
|419
|7
|1228
|38
|18
|90
|1822
|0
|76
|115
|0
|Detroit
|5
|34
|40
|332
|12
|1316
|49
|17
|85
|1901
|0
|93
|104
|0
