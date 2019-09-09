THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .275 .489 .352 144 4983 814 1371 2439 297 24 241 787
Boston .273 .477 .343 143 5080 813 1385 2425 317 24 225 776
Minnesota .270 .496 .339 143 5073 833 1372 2516 281 19 275 803
N.Y. Yankees .269 .488 .340 144 4946 832 1331 2416 253 14 268 795
Chicago White Sox .256 .403 .310 143 4871 609 1245 1961 228 16 152 581
Tampa Bay .254 .432 .326 145 5024 683 1276 2168 265 27 191 648
Cleveland .251 .435 .324 144 4825 679 1210 2097 256 17 199 644
L.A. Angels .250 .431 .329 144 4939 715 1237 2128 243 18 204 683
Oakland .249 .447 .327 143 4897 744 1217 2188 255 22 224 702
Texas .248 .431 .319 145 4967 719 1231 2141 270 23 198 680
Baltimore .246 .412 .308 143 4899 625 1207 2016 221 21 182 595
Kansas City .245 .397 .308 144 4881 613 1195 1939 242 35 144 579
Detroit .239 .388 .293 142 4896 517 1169 1899 263 34 133 491
Seattle .239 .432 .317 144 4892 689 1170 2115 231 27 220 664
Toronto .234 .421 .301 144 4862 627 1136 2047 235 17 214 601

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 56 58 564 15 1041 56 26 129 2194 1 65 84 0
Boston 18 39 43 523 34 1199 58 26 118 2182 1 81 105 0
Minnesota 8 36 77 464 16 1193 26 20 93 2071 0 97 115 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 30 43 507 16 1253 49 18 102 1990 1 88 122 0
Chicago White Sox 33 27 61 336 11 1360 60 23 103 2021 2 110 151 1
Tampa Bay 8 28 69 481 20 1315 86 28 104 2190 0 77 119 0
Cleveland 35 43 42 501 27 1178 95 32 96 1994 4 79 100 0
L.A. Angels 3 40 59 539 28 1100 58 19 130 2121 0 89 103 0
Oakland 6 33 81 502 14 1155 43 21 126 2013 1 72 102 0
Texas 17 39 59 477 17 1426 107 35 83 2029 1 93 131 0
Baltimore 19 34 58 392 8 1263 72 27 100 1982 0 99 135 0
Kansas City 21 33 52 412 15 1210 107 37 104 1979 1 67 144 0
Detroit 7 37 44 346 12 1430 52 18 93 2031 0 95 113 0
Seattle 12 35 54 521 6 1410 106 41 69 2023 2 123 129 0
Toronto 12 22 32 446 7 1326 41 18 95 1913 0 83 126 0