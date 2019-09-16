https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14443280.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.276
|.494
|.354
|151
|5236
|863
|1447
|2589
|304
|26
|262
|835
|Boston
|.270
|.470
|.341
|149
|5279
|831
|1426
|2483
|325
|24
|228
|794
|N.Y. Yankees
|.270
|.493
|.342
|151
|5217
|886
|1409
|2571
|272
|16
|286
|847
|Minnesota
|.270
|.495
|.338
|149
|5283
|862
|1426
|2616
|291
|19
|287
|832
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.406
|.311
|149
|5085
|645
|1306
|2063
|237
|17
|162
|617
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.432
|.327
|151
|5238
|719
|1334
|2263
|274
|29
|199
|683
|Cleveland
|.251
|.434
|.325
|150
|5027
|709
|1260
|2182
|264
|17
|208
|673
|Oakland
|.250
|.453
|.327
|150
|5158
|801
|1291
|2337
|270
|22
|244
|759
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.429
|.327
|150
|5134
|731
|1280
|2202
|251
|19
|211
|698
|Texas
|.247
|.429
|.318
|151
|5178
|754
|1281
|2222
|280
|23
|205
|712
|Baltimore
|.246
|.411
|.308
|149
|5108
|655
|1257
|2098
|227
|22
|190
|624
|Kansas City
|.245
|.400
|.308
|150
|5090
|635
|1248
|2034
|252
|36
|154
|600
|Detroit
|.242
|.391
|.296
|148
|5124
|549
|1238
|2001
|274
|36
|139
|523
|Seattle
|.240
|.433
|.320
|150
|5092
|723
|1224
|2205
|237
|27
|230
|697
|Toronto
|.235
|.423
|.303
|150
|5069
|658
|1193
|2146
|248
|18
|223
|630
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|56
|58
|600
|17
|1089
|61
|27
|138
|2322
|1
|67
|89
|0
|Boston
|19
|41
|45
|540
|34
|1252
|62
|27
|119
|2258
|1
|82
|109
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|31
|46
|536
|17
|1319
|53
|21
|106
|2106
|1
|93
|126
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|37
|78
|480
|18
|1246
|26
|20
|94
|2145
|0
|103
|120
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|30
|62
|352
|11
|1420
|61
|25
|106
|2096
|2
|112
|155
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|31
|70
|505
|20
|1363
|89
|31
|109
|2272
|0
|83
|125
|0
|Cleveland
|35
|44
|49
|523
|27
|1222
|97
|34
|102
|2092
|5
|80
|102
|0
|Oakland
|6
|35
|82
|527
|15
|1234
|44
|21
|129
|2114
|1
|79
|112
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|40
|61
|552
|28
|1150
|61
|20
|133
|2188
|0
|91
|109
|0
|Texas
|17
|40
|61
|497
|17
|1481
|115
|35
|88
|2113
|1
|97
|133
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|34
|62
|414
|8
|1320
|76
|27
|104
|2064
|0
|100
|142
|0
|Kansas City
|22
|35
|52
|423
|15
|1270
|110
|38
|106
|2059
|1
|70
|147
|0
|Detroit
|8
|39
|45
|370
|14
|1484
|53
|19
|97
|2132
|0
|100
|119
|0
|Seattle
|13
|36
|56
|555
|7
|1468
|112
|44
|73
|2114
|2
|126
|135
|0
|Toronto
|14
|25
|34
|468
|8
|1386
|43
|18
|98
|2005
|0
|90
|132
|0
View Comments