THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 85 59 3.61 144 11 0 42 1307.1 1133 575 524
Houston 93 50 3.71 143 10 2 39 1288.2 1068 573 531
Cleveland 82 61 3.72 143 13 5 38 1270.2 1151 577 525
Oakland 83 59 4.02 142 9 1 35 1286.1 1190 605 574
Minnesota 88 54 4.16 142 8 0 44 1285.0 1273 660 594
N.Y. Yankees 93 50 4.38 143 7 1 49 1272.2 1206 658 620
Boston 76 66 4.62 142 8 1 28 1286.1 1235 713 661
Toronto 55 88 4.72 143 6 1 27 1263.1 1269 718 663
Texas 71 73 4.86 144 9 4 30 1278.0 1332 752 690
Chicago White Sox 62 80 4.98 142 6 6 28 1241.1 1270 747 687
L.A. Angels 67 76 5.04 143 2 0 29 1273.2 1245 759 713
Seattle 58 85 5.06 143 3 3 28 1264.1 1326 802 711
Kansas City 53 90 5.09 143 7 1 34 1260.1 1344 755 713
Detroit 42 99 5.22 141 3 0 28 1254.1 1343 797 727
Baltimore 46 96 5.73 142 5 0 26 1254.0 1347 874 798

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 161 50 403 25 1428 51
Houston 211 37 406 0 1451 36
Cleveland 180 59 400 16 1338 37
Oakland 171 60 425 15 1120 63
Minnesota 174 53 397 8 1263 64
N.Y. Yankees 226 36 451 9 1324 50
Boston 185 69 521 20 1414 72
Toronto 196 59 540 25 1162 64
Texas 204 66 505 9 1216 61
Chicago White Sox 210 49 512 28 1147 62
L.A. Angels 226 71 500 9 1258 93
Seattle 238 44 438 25 1094 63
Kansas City 190 75 503 21 1089 52
Detroit 221 60 476 19 1187 56
Baltimore 274 65 490 9 1083 70