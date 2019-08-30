https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14401232.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 29
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4777
|774
|1321
|302
|24
|211
|737
|.277
|Houston
|4660
|755
|1283
|271
|22
|229
|733
|.275
|N.Y. Yankees
|4648
|791
|1265
|242
|14
|250
|755
|.272
|Minnesota
|4720
|782
|1283
|269
|17
|261
|755
|.272
|Chicago White Sox
|4525
|556
|1153
|206
|15
|141
|530
|.255
|Tampa Bay
|4704
|629
|1189
|245
|24
|178
|597
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|4614
|671
|1161
|229
|17
|190
|641
|.252
|Cleveland
|4490
|632
|1128
|238
|16
|189
|599
|.251
|Oakland
|4589
|689
|1145
|239
|17
|211
|647
|.250
|Texas
|4623
|669
|1138
|251
|22
|186
|632
|.246
|Baltimore
|4552
|579
|1114
|206
|21
|170
|551
|.245
|Kansas City
|4581
|573
|1114
|229
|34
|135
|542
|.243
|Seattle
|4579
|656
|1102
|221
|25
|211
|633
|.241
|Toronto
|4580
|602
|1085
|224
|15
|203
|576
|.237
|Detroit
|4531
|473
|1069
|241
|33
|122
|447
|.236
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|79
|55
|1191.2
|1060
|366
|1252
|3.62
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|1225.1
|1069
|387
|1336
|3.68
|Houston
|87
|48
|1213.2
|1013
|377
|1359
|3.72
|Oakland
|77
|56
|1209.1
|1128
|406
|1032
|4.07
|Minnesota
|82
|51
|1204.0
|1193
|375
|1166
|4.13
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|47
|1199.2
|1149
|416
|1244
|4.42
|Boston
|72
|62
|1209.1
|1173
|473
|1328
|4.66
|Toronto
|54
|81
|1196.1
|1207
|507
|1095
|4.73
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|73
|1165.1
|1191
|467
|1073
|4.83
|Texas
|65
|70
|1199.0
|1251
|475
|1151
|4.89
|L.A. Angels
|64
|71
|1198.2
|1185
|471
|1190
|5.04
|Seattle
|57
|78
|1194.2
|1263
|405
|1030
|5.05
|Kansas City
|47
|88
|1188.1
|1266
|482
|1034
|5.10
|Detroit
|39
|92
|1172.0
|1240
|443
|1095
|5.11
|Baltimore
|44
|89
|1175.1
|1275
|465
|1022
|5.81
