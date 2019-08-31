https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14403991.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 30
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4777
|774
|1321
|302
|24
|211
|737
|.277
|Houston
|4699
|762
|1296
|274
|22
|230
|740
|.276
|N.Y. Yankees
|4681
|793
|1271
|242
|14
|250
|756
|.272
|Minnesota
|4760
|795
|1297
|272
|17
|262
|766
|.272
|Chicago White Sox
|4560
|563
|1160
|206
|15
|142
|536
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|4735
|633
|1197
|246
|24
|179
|601
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|4614
|671
|1161
|229
|17
|190
|641
|.252
|Cleveland
|4520
|632
|1133
|239
|16
|189
|599
|.251
|Oakland
|4627
|697
|1157
|242
|18
|213
|655
|.250
|Baltimore
|4595
|593
|1135
|210
|21
|171
|564
|.247
|Texas
|4654
|675
|1145
|255
|22
|187
|638
|.246
|Kansas City
|4614
|575
|1120
|232
|34
|136
|544
|.243
|Seattle
|4615
|659
|1112
|222
|26
|211
|634
|.241
|Toronto
|4613
|606
|1093
|225
|15
|206
|580
|.237
|Detroit
|4568
|478
|1081
|245
|33
|124
|452
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|79
|56
|1199.2
|1068
|367
|1263
|3.62
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|1234.1
|1074
|389
|1343
|3.65
|Houston
|88
|48
|1222.2
|1021
|384
|1369
|3.72
|Oakland
|78
|56
|1218.1
|1134
|408
|1037
|4.06
|Minnesota
|83
|51
|1213.0
|1205
|375
|1179
|4.14
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|48
|1208.2
|1161
|419
|1252
|4.45
|Boston
|72
|62
|1209.1
|1173
|473
|1328
|4.66
|Toronto
|54
|82
|1205.1
|1220
|511
|1103
|4.74
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|74
|1173.1
|1204
|473
|1075
|4.86
|Texas
|66
|70
|1208.0
|1261
|476
|1159
|4.87
|L.A. Angels
|64
|71
|1198.2
|1185
|471
|1190
|5.04
|Seattle
|57
|79
|1202.2
|1270
|407
|1037
|5.06
|Detroit
|39
|93
|1181.0
|1254
|448
|1102
|5.16
|Kansas City
|47
|89
|1197.1
|1287
|487
|1037
|5.17
|Baltimore
|45
|89
|1184.1
|1281
|466
|1028
|5.78
